HOUSTON – Two sisters in Houston apparently killed the “mood” as they threatened to kill their neighbors by shooting them to death due to the couple’s noise producing love-making sessions. Alexis Davis, 25, and Treasure Bibbs, 21, reportedly pulled firearms on a couple in a neighboring apartment on Feb. 13 due to complaints they were making “too much noise during sex,” according to the Smoking Gun.

The siblings were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to the news outlet. The lovebirds were identified as Kevin Frank, 30, Kiara McPherson, 29, who reside at The Worthington development with their children.

The gun-wielding showdown wasn’t the first time Davis and Bibbs threatened to kill Frank, McPherson and their children due to the alleged sex-related noise complaints, the news outlet reported. The sisters had previously left notes on the family’s door expressing their wishes to kill them over their sexual experiences, which were “too noisy.”

Davis was being held on $200,000 bond as she awaited a trial in connection to an unrelated grand theft auto case, the New York Post reported. Bibbs was released from custody on a $15,000 bond.