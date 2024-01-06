Police force resigns after government agency arrives for assessment

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Every single member of a Kansas police department quit or officially resigned after a government agency arrived for a department assessment.

Meeting minutes from the City of Horton’s Dec. 18 City Commission Meeting indicate that Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas Chairwoman Gail Cheatham informed commissioners that the entire Kickapoo Tribe Police Department resigned on Monday, December 4th.

The police force consisted of four officers, a chief, a lieutenant and two regular officers, according to the Tribe’s Attorney General and General Counsel Napoleon Crews.

Chairwoman Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force walked out, except for one who did give a two weeks notice.

According to Cheatham, the tribal council had contacted the Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement Division as it requested technical aid and a comprehensive department assessment.

13 WIBW reported that when BIA arrived at the station, the entire police force, save for one, just walked out.

Currently, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are patrolling the reservation in the police department’s absence.