BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — A Florida homicide detective called to a murder-suicide over the weekend called the crime scene probably the most gruesome he has ever seen.

Bradenton Beach police believe Zachary Winton, 34, killed his girlfriend, Sabrina Dumdei, 37, in their home before killing himself.

“This is probably the most gruesome crime scene I’ve ever worked – the worst in 37 years that I’ve ever seen,” Detective Sgt. Lenard Diaz told the Anna Maria Island Sun.

Police have identified the victims as Sabrina Dumdei & Zachary Winton. There is a growing memorial outside the home in Bradenton Beach. Investigators say the two were living together. @WFLA pic.twitter.com/rsONx56hRe — Allyson Henning (@WFLAAllyson) October 19, 2020

“It’s going to be really hard to put together what occurred, what the chronological events were that led up to the actual deaths,” he told the news organization. “Going through the crime scene and photos, I’ll try to put something together, but it’s going to be speculation because there’s no witnesses and nobody saw anything.”

Dumdei’s father discovered the bodies Saturday afternoon. Police said he went to check on his daughter when he could not reach her by text.