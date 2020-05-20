CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. – The family home of Suzanne Morphew, the 49-year-old Colorado mom who has been missing since going for a Mother’s Day bike ride, has been cordoned off by authorities, according to reports.

The home “is being held as part of the investigation,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said. Her family is not being allowed into the house, KDVR reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morphew, of Maysville, went for a bike ride on Mother’s Day. However, the woman has not been seen since. As the case has intensified, both the CBI and FBI became involved in the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family has offered $200,000 for her safe return. Moreover, earlier this week her husband, Barry Morphew, released a video on Facebook appealing for her return.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you. Please we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you. No questions asked, however much they want. I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you and I want you back so bad,” he said in the video.

Last week, authorities revealed they had found a “personal item” during the search for the mother of two.

The personal item turned up during a search involving nearly 90 investigators, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Friday.

“Local, state and federal investigators searched steep and rugged terrain in an effort to attempt to locate additional items of Ms. Morphew after investigators believed to have found a personal item of the missing woman on Thursday,” Spezze said.

A family member said Suzanne’s bike was recovered on Sunday, although the sheriff’s office would not confirm this, Fox21 News reported.

A mountain biking enthusiast who was riding in the same area as Suzanne the day she disappeared told Fox21 that he saw a suspicious vehicle in the remote area. According to the cyclist, he told investigators the car looked completely out of place.

The uncle of Barry Morphew meanwhile told the news outlet, “She is one of the sweetest, one of the sweetest people you would ever want to meet.

“She’s the kind of person that everybody loved.”

He added that he believes his nephew had nothing to do with her disappearance.