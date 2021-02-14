Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A suspect who forced his way into an apartment was fatally shot by a 12-year-old inside the home according to WWAY3. Goldsboro police say the incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Saturday when two masked people forced their way into the residence.

The suspects demanded money and shot a 73-year-old woman. However, in an unimaginable act of bravery, police say a 12-year-old who was inside the residence shot at the intruders causing them to flee.

With an investigation and search for the suspects underway, Khalil Herring, 19 years old, was found at a nearby intersection—suffering from a gunshot wound. Herring was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

When 12-year-old victims must respond to deadly violence with deadly force

Aside from being a tragic victim of a home invasion, and aside from encountering the shooting of an elderly person, the 12-year-old was put in the traumatic situation of having to respond to deadly violence inside the home. According to police, no charges are expected against the 12-year-old, as reported by local news channel WWAY3.

