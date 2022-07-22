Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Taurean Blacque, an Emmy-nominated actor and star of hit ’80s show “Hill Street Blues,” has died. He was 82. Blacque died following a brief battle with an undisclosed illness, his family said Thursday.

Blacque was born and raised in New Jersey. He began studying acting in New York, where his training helped him land small roles on many popular television shows, including “Sanford and Son,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Good Times,” “Taxi” and “What’s Happening!!”

Blacque’s biggest television role came when he was cast as Detective Neal Washington on “Hill Street Blues.” Washington was a football player who suffered a career-ending injury before deciding to join the police force.

Blacque portrayed the streetwise detective for seven seasons from 1981-1987, the entire run of the show. He was nominated for an Emmy Award in 1981, losing to another actor on the show.

Two years after the end of “Hill Street Blues,” Blacque landed a role on another successful television show. He starred as Henry Marshall on NBC’s soap opera “Generations” for 102 episodes from 1989-1991.