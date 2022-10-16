Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio – A former Ohio high school softball coach and teacher’s assistant has pleaded guilty to charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, according to reports.

Ashley Rison, 31, worked at New Miami High School in Hamilton. The charges are related to a sexual relationship she had with a 17-year-old male student and came after she reportedly begged him not to disclose their dalliance to authorities.

Rison is facing five years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to the charges. The criminal complaint says she engaged in sexual conduct with the underage student on eight separate occasions in April 2021, FOX19 Now in Cincinnati reported.

The crimes were reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on May 3, 2021. The woman resigned her position at the school the same day.

Prosecutors believe that Rison limited her sexual trysts to the one student whom she reportedly begged not to tell.

“In addition to what the child tells us, we do have recordings between Ms. Rison and the child of where Ms. Rison makes multiple incriminating statements in asking, begging the child not to report her to the authorities,” Butler County, Ohio Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan previously said in court.

Rison began employment with the school district in August 2015 as a coach on the girls’ softball and basketball teams. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16 and might be required to register as a sex offender, according to FOX.

New Miami High School did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the news outlet.

