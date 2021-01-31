HAMILTON, GA – The Hamilton Chief of Police has resigned and one patrol officer has reportedly been fired after body cam footage of them surfaced earlier this week.
The footage shows both men having an extended conversation from their opinion on the Rayshard Brooks shooting in Atlanta to whom they would rather have sex with, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms or voting rights activist Stacy Abrams.
WTVM reports that it was believed that the footage was captured at a June 2020 Black Lives Matter protest and the officers thought the cameras were not working.
The footage was discovered earlier this week when someone from another department went to use the cameras and discovered the memory was full, the mayor’s assistant confirmed.
When the video was downloaded, the conversation was discovered.
You can view the partial body camera footage from the incident below. WTVM has listed the entire video here.
The video shows Allmond and Brooks having a conversation in front of the police department.
Both men can be heard using the N-word throughout the conversation, and at one point the discussion moved on to the topic of slavery.
“For the most part, it seems to me like they furnished them a house to live in. They furnished them clothes to put on their back. They furnished them food to put on their table and all they had to do was f***ing work. And now we give ‘em all those things and don’t have to f***ing work,” one of the men said on the video.