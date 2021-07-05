Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after a golf pro was shot and killed, then two bodies were discovered in the back of a pickup truck that was reportedly used by the gunman at Pinetree Country Club on Saturday afternoon.

Gene Siller, the course’s golf director, was at the 10th hole when he confronted the suspect who had driven a white pickup onto the course, according to witnesses. The suspect shot and killed Siller during the confrontation, FOX 5 reported.

Police say Gene Siller was shot when he approached a vehicle on a Kennesaw golf course. https://t.co/KS8LJUDcD2 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 5, 2021

Cobb County Police said Sunday night the truck was recovered and two dead men were discovered in the back. Details regarding the truck’s recovery were unclear. However, one victim in the rear of the vehicle was identified as Paul Pierson, owner of the truck, while the other man was not yet identified, authorities told FOX 5.

Three men killed in Cobb County golf course shooting; suspect still at large, police say https://t.co/Fy8Su60zCb — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) July 5, 2021

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, both victims had suffered gunshot wounds.

One member of the golf course described hearing the apparent gunfire on Saturday, Fox News reported.

“I was at the driving range, heard about the truck being on the course so I went to see what was going on,” John Lavender said. “All of the sudden you hear five, six booms go off.”

Siller had a wife and two young children, AJC reported. On Sunday, PGA of America President Jim Richerson posted a statement of condolence on Twitter.

A statement from PGA of America President Jim Richerson. pic.twitter.com/mWKbqto6Gd — PGA of America (@PGA) July 4, 2021

A fellow @PGA member Gene Siller from Pinetree Country Club was tragically killed yesterday in Georgia. For those of you asking about what you can do for the family here is a Go Fund Me link. 🤜 https://t.co/WFWpzEWEBh — West Texas Driving Range Pro (@jjkilleentcu) July 4, 2021

Neighbors told investigators that Siller had called police recently after a man became hostile when Siller confronted him about fishing on the golf club’s property. However, FOX 5 reported that police weren’t sure the incident was linked to the shooting.