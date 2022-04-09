Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

in Coweta County Friday night.

The Grantville Police Department confirmed that a suspect shot and killed the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range, his wife and their grandson during a robbery that occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

The violent crime took place after the range had closed for the night. The suspect got away with 40 weapons, according to local news reports.

NEW DETAILS: Grantville police say the owner of the shooting range, his wife, and grandson were all killed in a robbery here. The suspect(s) got away with 40 weapons and the camera footage from the scene. Full report on @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/yWTCwW96my — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) April 9, 2022

Officers arrived at the scene at about 8 p.m. It was unclear how they became aware of the homicides. Names of the victims were not disclosed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were among the agencies investigating, FOX reported.

No further details were immediately available.

The range is located roughly 24 miles north of LaGrange and about 50 miles south of Atlanta.

