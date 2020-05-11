DALLAS – A grandmother and her boyfriend are in jail after a 6-year-old boy was found with his hands tied behind his back inside a shed in Dallas.

Police found the child behind the home on Coston Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, CBSDFW reported.

When they asked the boy’s grandmother where he was, she told officers he was with his mother. However, when they walked toward the rear of the unkempt home, they discovered a man living in the back of the property who pointed them toward the shed.

Officers told the grandmother to open the shed or they would break down the door. She opened it and police found the boy, according to CBSDFW.

His grandmother said he was only in there that one time as punishment. Nevertheless, her boyfriend (who lives in the house) said the boy has been there for at least two weeks as punishment for “stealing food.”

The boy told officers the abuse began after he “got out of school for this corona thing.”

The report did not provided names of the arrested couple, nor did it say what brought police to the home to investigate.