Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A Texas teenager is facing the charge of murder after he reportedly shot and killed his “on-again-off-again” girlfriend once he discovered he was not the father of her baby, according to an arrest affidavit.

Trevon Darnell Wright, 17, was identified as the alleged killer of Ikea Imari Hood, 17, a junior at Lancaster High School. Wright was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and booked into the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday morning, FOX 7 Austin reported.

Hood was shot and killed at a home in the southeast section of Oak Cliff in Dallas on Sunday morning. She gave birth three weeks prior to the homicide.

Hood’s mother told investigators that her daughter had just learned that Wright was not the father of the newborn baby. Hood planned to tell him on Sunday, the mother said. Wright had believed the baby was his. The two had a tumultuous relationship over the last two years, according to the arrest affidavit, reported FOX 4 Dallas/Ft. Worth.

On Sunday, Hood’s mother heard a loud noise in her daughter’s bedroom about 10:30 a.m. and that Wright had been in the room with her. When she went to check on her daughter, she found the door had been locked. She also found the window to her daughter’s room open with the screen pushed out. Her daughter was inside the room with a gunshot wound, according to the arrest affidavit.

Hood, who was a member of the Tigerette Drill Team at Lancaster High School, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FOX 7 Austin.

Investigators obtained a murder warrant for Wright. He was subsequently tracked down and arrested on Monday, though details have not been disclosed. He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond, according to FOX News.

Hood aspired to dance at the collegiate level. She not only danced at school, but with the Next Level Community Dance Group.

“I was absolutely devastated. I was in disbelief,” said Nyree Preston, who runs Next Level, reported FOX 4.

“Ikea was really like a dance daughter to me,” said Preston. “Ikea started my program in 2019. She was vibrant, just a radiant smile. She was always laughing, but most of all she was a hard worker. She was always trying to learn the new dance deals, what was needed.”

Hood is survived by her mother along with seven siblings.

“Goofy, funny, she always had us laughing,” sister Jalaya Williams told local reporters. “Kea was a celebrity! She was everything.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...