New York – A bombshell report confirmed that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and retaliated against a former employee who complained, in violation of state and federal law. New York Attorney General Letitia James released the 165 page report on Tuesday. The investigation included interviews with 179 people that included current and former staff members from 2013 to 2020.

“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” James said in a statement.

The investigation’s report is based on allegations from 11 different complainants, nine of whom have worked for Cuomo, either in the past or currently.

Former staff member Lindsey Boylan was the first to come forward with allegations, detailing encounters with the governor in a Medium post in February. Boylan alleged that Cuomo made multiple inappropriate comments to her including suggesting that they play strip poker, and that he once kissed her without consent according to Fox News.

Several other women accused Cuomo of making inappropriate sexual comments and engaging in unwanted touching.

Other anonymous allegations came from a New York state trooper and state employees.

You can read the Full Report Here.