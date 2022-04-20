Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 20, 2022) – The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) today announced its official partnership with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to be Lead Sponsor for the Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Program and major corporate sponsor for the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.

“We are honored to partner with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in our efforts to improve vehicle and roadside safety for our nation’s law enforcement officers,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “Having the US’s top tire manufacturer as our lead traffic safety program sponsor will provide the support we need to bolster our mission to help make it safer for those who serve.”

“Goodyear has a profound appreciation for the service and sacrifices of law enforcement officers, and it’s a privilege to continue to support the important work of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund as the lead sponsor of the Fund’s Traffic Safety program,” said Rich Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. “It’s our sincere hope that, together, we can help make our roads safer for law enforcement.”

The Memorial, Museum, and Officer Safety and Wellness are the three core pillars that the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund serves, and under the Officer Safety and Wellness purview, vehicle and roadside safety remains one of the most critical areas of focus. According to the first quarter fatality report of 2022, there were a total of 21 traffic-related line-of-duty officer deaths. That is three higher than in the first quarter of 2021, when there were eighteen traffic-related line-of-duty deaths.

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to http://www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., which honors the names of all of the 23,229 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The National Law Enforcement Museum is committed to preserving the history of American law enforcement and sharing the experiences of service and sacrifice for generations to come.

