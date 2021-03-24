Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















DEL CITY, OK – Good Samaritans stopped a man as he reportedly ambushed a woman and allegedly tried to rape her Tuesday morning, according to News 9. Del City police reported that the woman, in her 20’s, was badly shaken but grateful so many people stepped in to help.

Early Tuesday morning drivers on Southeast 44th Street and Clendon Way witnessed an assault in progress that involved a man holding a woman on the ground while he was on top of her. The victim told police that she was walking down the sidewalk when the suspect came up from behind her, threw on the ground and ripped her pants down.

While she reportedly told police she didn’t even see the suspect approach, multiple witnesses saw the event and called police. Police said witnesses placed themselves in harm’s way in order to save the woman.

As a Good Samaritan approached the suspect, he produced a knife and a fight began. Multiple 911 callers tracked the suspect as he attempted to flee.

Ricky Stoner, 47 years-old was captured. He had an extensive criminal history with convictions ranging from domestic assault to eluding police.