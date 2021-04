Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















A federal grand jury indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill for alleged civil rights abuses to detainees in Clayton County Jail.

Hill faces four counts of deprivation of federally protected rights.

According to FOX 5, the indictment cites the use of restraint chairs against four inmates by the sheriff’s office. The indictment also alleges the sheriff ordered his employees to use excessive force at the jail last year.