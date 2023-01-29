Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. – A Georgia police officer who was the subject of an internal affairs investigation due to a religious opinion posted to social media felt pressured to resign even though the department acknowledged there was no violation of policy.

The post by former officer Jacob Kersey said, “There’s no such thing” as gay marriage. Kersey worked for the Port Wentworth Police Department in Georgia. The pressure to resign was present since he was told he could be fired for sharing his spiritual beliefs, Fox News Digital reported.

The young police officer quit earlier this month after he was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 4 when he refused to remove the Facebook post he made regarding his sincere Christian belief as it related to the institution of marriage as outlined in the Bible.

“God designed marriage,” Kersey wrote in the post. It came to the attention of his superiors by “an anonymous complaint,” according to a Jan. 13 letter of notification first reported by the Daily Signal. “Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That’s why there’s no such thing as homosexual marriage.”

Although Kersey wasn’t terminated at the conclusion of the investigation, he chose to resign since he was told he could face termination for future social media posts that others find offensive.

Police Major Bradwick Sherrod explained in a letter to Kersey that while the department’s investigation into his social media posts “did not find sufficient evidence to establish a violation of any policies,” his posts regarding “protected classes” such as the LGBTQ community “could raise reasonable concerns regarding your objectivity and the performance of your job duties when a member or suspected member of the LGBTQ+ community is involved.”

“As we have discussed previously, please be reminded that if any post on any of your social media platforms, or any other statement or action, renders you unable to perform, and to be seen as able to perform, your job in a fair and equitable manner, you could be terminated,” the letter admonished.