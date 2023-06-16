Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police officer who was shot and critically wounded nearly a year ago is returning home Friday and her agency invited the public to welcome her back.

Officer Demika Lloyd has been under medical care for nearly a year. Now the Clayton County Police Department announced a homecoming celebration scheduled for Friday afternoon. The law enforcement agency asked community members to line the streets with signs and posters to welcome her home, WSB-TV reported.

The police department made the following announcement on Thursday in anticipation of the happy occasion:

Officer Demika Lloyd – You got this Clayton County Police Department has some AMAZING NEWS!!!! COME CELEBRATE WITH US TOMORROW!!!! On June 16, 2023, at 3:45 p.m., Officer Demika Lloyd will be coming home. Last year, on July 27, 2022, Officer Demika Lloyd was shot multiple times in the line-of-duty. Officer Demika Lloyd survived the assault and continued her journey to recovery. We are asking the citizens of Clayton County and Metro Atlanta to attend her homecoming celebration here at 3:45 p.m., on June 16th located at 7911 N. McDonough Street, Jonesboro, GA (Clayton County Police Department HQ). Please line the streets and the front lawn with signs and posters welcoming Officer Demika Lloyd back home. She will not be exiting the car, but she would love to receive a warm welcome from the citizens she served.

Officer Lloyd responded last July to a home in the 7800 block Newbury Drive off Highway 138 after multiple 911 calls reporting the 25-year-old woman was suicidal, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Despite attempts to resolve the situation with the armed suspect peacefully, the woman lunged at Officer Lloyd, firing three shots in the process. Although she was struck by gunfire, the officer managed to get off a radio message requesting assistance.

Additional help arrived and Officer Lloyd was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, identified as Aiyanah Pryor, fled the scene. As the situation unfolded in Clayton County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a BOLO was broadcast for the description of the car Pryor was driving. It was later located on Polar Rock Road in Atlanta, 11 Alive reported.

“Upon approaching the car, officers gave Pryor verbal commands, including show me your hands,” the GBI said in a news release. “Pryor ignored officers’ commands and pulled a handgun, firing at officers. Officers returned fire, hitting Pryor.”

No APD officers were injured when the gunfire erupted. Pryor survived the shooting and was taken to the Atlanta Medical Center and received treatment for her injuries.

