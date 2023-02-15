Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A Georgia police officer in the town of Senoia is being applauded after saving the life of a baby who was choking. The dramatic body camera video of the incident has been released.

The footage showed Officer Alexis Callaway of the Senoia Police Department spring into action when a family called 911 due to a choking four-week-old baby.

Callaway, normally a school resource officer, but was working the streets when school was out out of session just before Christmas, rushed into the child’s home in December and snapped up the baby before administering emergency aid.

“No hesitation. I saw the baby. Saw that it was the grandmother that had the baby,” Callaway told FOX 5 Atlanta. “I took it. Made myself at home and started going.”

After performing the lifesaving technique, which included inverting the child at an angle and patting the baby’s back, the infant successfully spit out the obstruction and began to breathe normally.

Callaway joined the Senoia Police Department in 2020, but learned basic first aid when she was younger.

“I’ve been certified since the age of 16 and working with kids and stuff like that,” Callaway told the outlet.

Callaway’s heroic actions did not go unnoticed. She will receive the department’s lifesaving award during a ceremony next month, the New York Post reported.

“It’s rewarding, I think he was one month old, now gets the rest of his life,” she added.