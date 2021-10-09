Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















ALAMO, Ga. — A Georgia police officer was shot and killed in an overnight shooting in Wheeler County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the Friday night homicide investigation, the agency announced.

Details surrounding what happened are very limited, GBI mentioned in a tweet.

The GBI is investigating the death of an Alamo Police Officer who was shot & killed overnight in Wheeler County. We’ll provide additional details as we get them. — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 9, 2021

Alamo is the county seat of Wheeler County in southeast Georgia. The town is north of Hazelhurst and east of Vidalia, WSB-TV reported.

Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson honored Officer Dylan Harrison. He said Harrison did not survive an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

Gov. Brian Kemp also acknowledged the officer’s death.

Early this morning, one of our law enforcement officials in Middle Georgia was killed in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer’s family, friends, and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department. May God continue to be with all who protect and serve. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 9, 2021

There were no further details immediately available at the time of publication.