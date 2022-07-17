Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HALL COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia man reportedly immersed himself and a hostage in gasoline during a tense standoff with police early Saturday morning. The suspect was wounded by deputies as they rescued the woman.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 34-year-old Randy Berry. He held a woman hostage early Saturday morning during a standoff with SWAT officers, FOX 5 reported.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call of domestic violence on Lakeview Lane. First deputies at the scene discovered that Berry was armed with an ax inside the home and was holding the woman hostage. As law enforcement personnel talked with Berry, the threats intensified and the SWAT team was deployed to the standoff.

Officials said Berry poured gasoline on himself, the woman, and the house, and reportedly lit a torch. The suspect threatened to burn the house down and nailed the front door shut, according to authorities.

Berry quit communicating with authorities, which prompted the SWAT team to enter the home. Upon entry they engaged Berry and shot him in the arm, FOX reported.

The hostage was physically unharmed and rescued. She was taken to a hospital for observation. Berry was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

Berry faces charges that include terroristic threats, false imprisonment, obstruction and reckless conduct.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also said additional charges are pending as the case develops.

