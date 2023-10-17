Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. – There was a jailbreak in Georgia and four inmates, including a man being held for murder, are on the run after they escaped from a run-down county facility through a damaged window early Monday morning, authorities said.

The inmates sprung themselves from the oldest section of the Bibb County Detention Center about 3 a.m. Monday. After getting through a damaged window, they cut a fence before possibly fleeing together in a blue Dodge Challenger, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.

The four escapees include Joey Fournier, 52, Chavis Stokes, 29, Marc K. Anderson, 24, and Johnifer Barnwell, 37, BCSO confirmed. The men were being held on charges that included murder, aggravated assautl, and drug trafficking, Fox News Digital reported.

“These inmates were able to leave out of a day room window,” Sheriff David Davis said. “The oldest run-down-est part of the jail.”

“They could be anywhere. We don’t know if they’re all together at this point,” Davis said. “We don’t have any reason to believe that they had any association with each other out on the street, but they certainly had some type of association with each other inside the jail.”

Officials said 10 employees were on duty when the escape occurred. Many sections of the jail are old and in disrepair. There are currently about 800 inmates being held at the facility.

Davis said local schools have been notified and cautioned that all of the inmates should all be considered dangerous, Fox reported.

The U.S. Marshals Office and the FBI are assisting local authorities with the manhunt. A $1,000 reward has been offered for tips leading to an arrest for each inmate.

“Somebody is probably laughing at the TV set saying, ‘They’ll never catch us. They’ll never catch us.’ We will catch them,” the sheriff said. “They will come back to the jail. It’s just a matter of when.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the inmates or the vehicle is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.