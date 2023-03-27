Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – A homeowner in Georgia who had “no trespassing” signs posted all around his property fatally shot a burglary suspect breaking into his house. A neighbor called law enforcement authorities after the gunshots rang out, interrupting her breakfast, police said.

The unidentified homeowner protected his property with a firearm about 5:30 a.m. Thursday in DeKalb County. The critically wounded male suspect was transported to a nearby hospital but did not survive, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Neighbor Melan Sydnor was busy preparing breakfast when gunfire was heard along Peachcrest Road in unincorporated DeKalb County.

“I was in the kitchen and then there were gunshots and it was really loud,” Sydnor told the news outlet. “I heard a few gunshots and then about five minutes later the police pulled up.”

Joann Proctor, another local resident, said she is nervous that criminals are targeting homes early in the morning.

“Young guys are stalking the neighborhood at night, like 4-5 in the morning, they checking doors,” Proctor said.

The homeowner was questioned by police and returned to his residence by mid-morning without speaking to reporters. Authorities said he was lawfully defending himself and his home, FOX News reported.

“I just think it’s a sad state of affairs for the country,” another unidentified neighbor said. “In this case, somebody having a gun was a good thing.”

Neighbor Sandy Mize said crime is not unusual in the area.

“We didn’t hear any shots, but around here, there are guns going off all the time,” said Mize, who lives next door to the victim. “Oh yeah, it’s all the time. This is a bad neighborhood. Just a lot of crime.”

Police have not yet released information on the deceased suspect as the investigation remains ongoing.

