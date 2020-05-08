A father and son were arrested and charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery today.

The shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in February has sparked protests in recent days after a video surfaced of the incident.

Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations said Travis McMichael, while with his father, Gregory, shot and killed Arbery, outside Brunswick on February 23rd.

Video posted online by a local radio station earlier this week sparked outcry and calls for police to arrest the McMichaels, who had said they thought Arbery was a burglar.