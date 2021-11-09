Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy wounded on Friday while responding to a call of domestic violence died Monday afternoon, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall died around 3:50 p.m. She had previously been listed in critical condition.

Jessica Worsham, 43, was also killed during the deadly encounter, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Deputies responded to a “domestic situation” at a home on Highway 124 west in Hoschton, Georgia, at 9:20 p.m. The homeowners wanted a “non-resident” removed from the location, according to investigators.

Deputies met the woman at the front door before she pulled a weapon and aimed it at them. The GBI said deputies ordered her to drop the gun. However, she opened fire and hit one deputy.

Another deputy returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect, later identified as Worsham, FOX reported.

Now, three days later, the critically wounded deputy has succumbed to her injuries, investigators said.

Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall Benefit Fund has been set up at the Northeast Georgia Bank, 1775 Old Pendergrass Road, Jefferson, Georgia. Donations can be made at any Northeast Georgia Bank, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff.