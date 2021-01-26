Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















CALCASIEU PARISH, La. — Four young girls were arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl at a Louisiana Walmart on Saturday, authorities said.

The girls, ages 12 to 14, were involved in a fight with the older victim at the store in Lake Charles, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday.

The victim died at a local hospital, WWL-TV reported.

One of the suspects was charged with second-degree murder, authorities said. The other three are facing a charge of principal to second-degree murder.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso denounced the violence as he described a societal problem.

“This the third homicide in six months that involved juveniles that ranged from 11 to 16 years old,” Mancuso said, according to WWL-TV.

“They come from all backgrounds, all races. I feel like we have a problem in our community that we’re going to have to face and address.”

Mancuso pleaded for help from parents in the community, New York Post reported.

“I’m asking you tonight for our parents to take control,” Mancuso said.

“This is not something we can police ourselves out of,” he said. “I just don’t feel like this is a police matter. This is a parenting issue.”

