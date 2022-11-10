Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FORT WORTH, Texas – In a narrow vote Tuesday evening the Fort Worth City Council rejected a proposed police advisory board, according to NBC DFW.

The proposal for the board was initiated by the Fort Worth Race and Culture Task Force. According to Bob Ray Sanders, former co-chair of the task force, the proposed board was recommended as a way to bridge disparities and foster more transparency between the public and the Fort Worth Police Department.

Proponents of the board said it would simply be acting as advisors, not overseers. Members would review policy and practices, as well as recommend changes to the chief of police, according to Sanders. It was not clear what qualifications would be required to sit on the board.

Nevertheless, the City Council voted it down 5 to 4 Tuesday night, according to the news outlet.

