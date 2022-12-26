Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A former San Marcos police officer who resigned earlier this year due to an ongoing investigation into family violence was shot and killed early Sunday morning after he allegedly pulled a gun on police.

Kyle Lobo, 36, was shot after San Marcos police responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex.

The 911 caller stated that Lobo assaulted someone at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments. He had been drinking and was armed with a gun, according to police.

Responding officers encountered when they arrived. He was holding a child in his arms. he gave there child to the 911 caller and then pulled out a gun, officials said.

Officers shot Lobo and he was taken to Ascension Seton Hays, where he died.

Lobo had been free on bond after he was charged with felony charges of injury to a child and continuous family violence against a family member, records with the Hays County Jail show.