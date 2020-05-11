The outrage that occurred last week over the Ahmaud Arbery shooting should have caused everyone to question the facts. For one, the media has played this game more times than we can remember.

There was the “Gentle Giant” of Fergsuon.

Alton Sterling was simply trying to sell CD’s.

In Tulsa, Terrence Crutcher simply needed help with a broken down car.

And we could go on and on and about the only thing we can know when the media launches outrage and all of America follows, is it almost always lacks all the facts and context.

So last week, when we heard a an innocent jogger was murdered for just jogging in a neighborhood, we were skeptical and you should be as well.

Of course now, like all the previous cases we mentioned, a lot of context and additional facts are slowly coming out.

For much of that, we will Brandon Tatum, former Tucson (AZ) Police Officer and SWAT Operator tell you about.

Now what do we say about this case?

For that, join us this Friday at 6 PM CST for a live chat to find out. You can see that on our Facebook Page (@LawOfficer) or Instagram (@LawOfficerAcademy).