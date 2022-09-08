Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

September 8, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Kevin Ware Jr., the former NFL player who was indicted in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, about 15 months after she went missing reportedly burned her body after killing her, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Ware, a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, was out on bail for an unrelated charge when Pomaski, 29, went missing on April 25, 2021, after a party at her Texas home.

Newly released court documents cited by news outlets allege that Ware killed Pomaski and then burned her corpse afterward, burying the remains, Fox News reported.

Pomanski’s body was eventually discovered in December 2021, but not positively identified until April 29, 2022.

Ware was indicted by a Harris County grand jury in July for murder and tampering with evidence related to Pomaski’s death.

He was reportedly transferred from Montgomery County to Harris County Jail this week, and the next hearing on the murder charge is scheduled for Sept. 26.

July 29, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Kevin Ware Jr., a former tight end in the NFL, was indicted in the murder of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, who was found dead in Texas last year.

“Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all.”

The grand jury also indicted Ware with evidence tampering charges related to a corpse, according to the New York Post.

Pomaski was missing for seven months after she was last seen at a party at her home in Spring, Texas in April 2021.

Ware faces at least 15 years to life in prison if convicted. He played for Washington and San Francisco from 2003 to 2004

May 1, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Remains discovered in December have been positively identified as Taylor Pomaski, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, Harris County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News.

Pomaski, 29, is the missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, authorities confirmed. She was last seen April 25, 2021, at a party at her home in Spring, Texas.

“The investigation is still open and active and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close,” senior deputy Thomas Gilliland told the news outlet in an email.

The remains were found Dec. 10 in north Harris County as authorities were scouring for clues about her disappearance, the sheriff’s office previously said.

Pomaski had been living with Ware, a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, when she was reported missing.

No charges have been filed against Ware in Pomaski’s disappearance, the New York Post reported.

Dec. 12, 2021

Human remains have been discovered during a search for a Texas woman who vanished nearly eight months ago “under suspicious circumstances.”

Taylor Pomaski, 29, of Spring, Texas, was last seen at a house party April 25. Her boyfriend, former NFL tight end Kevin Ware Jr., 41, has been a focal point of the investigation, Law Officer reported in June.

Tim Miller, the founder of the nonprofit missing-person search group Texas EquuSearch, said that during the party, “a fight broke out with [Ware] and Taylor, and, from what we understand, the fight got fairly violent.”

“This certainly is in no way going to have a happy ending,” Miller said earlier this year.

The remains were confirmed to be human by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, but have not yet been positively identified. They were discovered in northern Harris County by EquuSearch personnel, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed Friday, according to FOX 26 Houston.

Although details were not immediately available, investigators believe the remains, which are now at the county medical examiner’s office, are related to the Pomaski case. Law enforcement personnel are awaiting identification, according to the news outlet.

on 12/10/21, investigators, along with members of Texas EqquSearch, searched & excavated a site in North Harris County. The location was identified during the ongoing investigation into Taylor Pomaski's disappearance. Investigators located possible

Ware was arrested in June on a bond violation after failing to appear for supervision earlier in the year, authorities have said, according to FOX.

The June arrest by the U.S. Marshals Service involved a vehicle chase in which Ware allegedly drove over 115 miles per hour and was later found to be carrying weapons and drugs, FOX 26 reported.

The one-time member of the San Francisco 49ers and the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins remained in custody in the Montgomery County Jail. He is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a first-degree felony; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, according to FOX 26.

Pomaski’s father told the news outlet in July that his daughter and Ware had been dating for nearly a year.

Although Ware has not been charged with his girlfriend’s disappearance, prosecutors said earlier this year that he “is suspected of murdering Pomaski” after being one of several people questioned by investigators who suspect foul play.

Authorities asked that anyone with information about the case contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.