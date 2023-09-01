Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A father in Texas was arrested after his 10-year-old daughter came to the defense of her mother and stabbed the man during a battery of the girl’s mom, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

A Harris County sheriff’s spokesperson did not identify the suspect by name, but said he is the victim’s husband and the girl’s father. The unnamed perpetrator, 27, was hospitalized with a stab wound to the leg. He is in fair condition, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex north of downtown Houston. The woman and her daughter were in good condition, a sheriff’s spokesperson noted, according to NBC News.

“Preliminary information: an adult male was stabbed in the leg. The male was allegedly stabbed by a 10-yr-old female child, who intervened after the adult male was physically assaulting the child’s mother,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The suspect was charged with misdemeanor assault on a family member, according to a complaint filed in Harris County Criminal Court.

A protection order prohibiting the suspect from contacting the victim was also filed Thursday, NBC reported.

“Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience,” Gonzalez said on Facebook. “Children who witness the abuse of their mothers, fathers, or other family members, are impacted.”

