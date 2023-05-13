Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WILMINGTON, Del. – A former middle school teacher in Delaware was taken into custody in South Carolina and subsequently extradited Monday on allegations that she had a two-month “sexual relationship” with one of her students, according to reports.

Reed Messer, 42, of Greenville, South Carolina, was arrested by South Carolina police and handed over to Delaware State Police to face multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust. The crimes reportedly occurred when Messer was a teacher at Stanton Middle School in Wilmington, Delaware, the New York Post reported.

On Dec. 23, 2022, the Delaware Division of Family Services reported allegations to the State Police Criminal Investigations Unit that Messer had a sexual relationship with a student at Stanton Middle School in Wilmington about nine years prior.

The alleged sexual relationship between Reed Messer and the student began in October 2014, and lasted for about two months, investigators said. ( Google Maps)

While conducting the investigation, State Police learned the alleged crimes began in October 2014, and continued for about two months. Although authorities did not disclose the age of the victim (past or present), or how the accusations came to light, troopers obtained an arrest warrant for the former teacher on April 26.

Delaware authorities contacted police in South Carolina who located the woman at her home in Greenville and took her into custody, State Police said.

Messer was housed with the Department of Corrections in South Carolina until Monday, when she was extradited to Delaware. She has been formally charged with 10 counts each of third- and fourth-degree rape, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, all felony charges.

Following her arraignment at Justice of the Peace Court, she is being held at the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $310,000 bond, Fox News reported.

According to police, Messer was last employed by the Red Clay Consolidated School District in November 2014, which is one month before the alleged crimes occurred. It was unclear how her employment came to an end.

School district officials have not commented on the allegations and did not immediately respond to press inquiries.