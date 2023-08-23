Ex-boyfriend convicted of murdering Alabama police officer

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The ex-boyfriend on trial for the murder of an Alabama police officer was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday, according to reports.

Officer Tanisha Pughsley of the Montgomery Police Department in Alabama was off-duty when she was shot and killed by her former boyfriend, 28-year-old Brandon Webster, in 2020. On Tuesday a jury found him guilty of two counts of capital murder. One count was for killing her while a protection order was in place. The other was for killing her during a burglary, WSFA 12 News reported.

Moreover, Webster was also convicted of attempted assault for shooting at another man who was in Pughsley’s home at the time of her death. The newly convicted murderer was immediately sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Webster barged through the back door of Pughsley’s residence on July 6, 2020, while armed with an AR-style rifle. He opened fire on her and a guest who was present.

After a struggle over the weapon, the guest managed to escape the home on foot. That is when Webster shot Pughsley in the chest, killing the 27-year-old woman.

Pughsley obtained a restraining order against Webster about a month prior to the homicide as a result of physical violence in their relationship.

Bailey released the following statement:

“My Office is dedicated to bringing to justice those who needlessly take the lives of innocent victims. This case was particularly important to me because the victim was a beloved member of our law enforcement community. Det. Pughsley, like many of us who choose this profession, was committed to helping our citizens on and off duty, especially our children. She left an indelible mark on all who knew her and accomplished so much during her four years on the police force. It is tragic that her life, one filled with so much promise, was so senselessly and violently cut short. I pray her family can find some peace knowing that Brandon Webster will spend the rest of his life behind bars with ZERO possibility of ever getting out.”

A Chicago native, Pughsley moved to Alabama for college, earning a criminal justice degree from Alabama State University. At the time of her death, she had been with the Montgomery Police Department for four years. The woman also volunteered for Transformation Montgomery and mentored young girls at the Sequel Group Home in Montgomery, WDTV reported.

Following her daughter’s death, Sharon Pughsley, launched a nonprofit called Tookie’s Voice. She makes commemorative plates for families who have lost loved ones to crimes of violence.

