Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Florida for failing to register as a sex offender, according to court records.

Fox News reports that Taylor, 62, allegedly didn’t tell authorities he changed addresses, which sex offenders are required to do. He is charged with two felonies for failing to register as a sex offender, according to Broward County court records.

He was released on cash bond.

Taylor plead guilty in 2011 to soliciting an underage prostitute and sexual misconduct. He was sentenced to six years of probation.

The girl was 16 at the time but Taylor maintained he thought she was 19.

Taylor led the Giants to Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991.