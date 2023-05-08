Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – Additional footage emerged on social media Sunday that revealed Marine veteran Daniel Penny had placed Jordan Neely in a “recovery position” after subduing him on the New York City subway last week.

Penny used a carotid restraint technique — commonly referred to as a “rear-naked choke” as it is deployed in mixed martial arts (MMA) — to control the combative subject on NYC’s subway amid several concerned commuters.

Neely, a 30-year-old violent homeless man and repeat offender with over 40 prior arrests, died last Monday after Penny, 24, placed him into the restraint hold on the F train. Neely was accused of behaving erratically and showing aggression towards other passengers, the Post Millennial reported.

The recently revealed footage shows passengers complimenting Penny for acting. It captured Penny and another passenger arranging Neely’s body in the “recovery position” in an attempt to ensure that he would be all right. A passenger off screen can be heard saying “he’ll be alright.” Neely appears to be moving late in the video.

Penny applied the carotid restraint technique, which intentionally renders a hostile person momentarily unconscious as the flow of blood in the carotid arteries is depressed with the forearm and bicep of the person applying the hold from the rear. (This is not to be confused with an arm bar, which is indeed extremely dangerous.)

Despite the opinion of naysayers and woke politicians who’ve now outlawed its use as a knee-jerk reaction following George Floyd’s death, this is one of the safest techniques to restrain a violent person, said Jim McNeff, a retired California police lieutenant, and also managing editor at Law Officer.

“When the carotid restraint is properly applied, it is one of the safest ways to restrain a violent individual,” McNeff said. “I used this technique hundreds of times on the streets and in training during my career without inflicting a single injury. Conversely, other force options can lead to injuries since they involve pain compliance. I understand this is difficult for community members to hear, but it’s reality as police are tasked with bringing violent people under control. Sadly, the carotid restraint has been forbidden nearly everywhere that I am aware of. As a result, cops lost a valuable safety tool.”

Although Penny was initially detained following the incident, he was quickly released.

Meanwhile, New York’s medical examiner determined that Neely died from “compression of neck” and stated that his death was the result of “homicide.”

The incident has led to viral debates across social media, and sparked protests spearheaded by radical activists, politicians, and Black Lives Matter throughout New York City.

Politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley have actually accused the Marine veteran of murdering an innocent black man who was emotionally unstable.

On the other hand, former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik argued that people have the right to defend themselves, slamming NYC Comptroller Brad Lander for failing to ensure there was a sufficient number of officers on the subway, according to the Post Millennial.

You would, rather New Yorkers, be terrified, assaulted and murdered at the hands of lunatics and thugs! If you were doing your job, there would be more police on the subway system, so these things would not happen. But do not tell people that they cannot defend themselves! — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) May 3, 2023

Victims and witnesses have since come forward regarding Neely’s history of violent behavior and aggression.

The night before Neely’s death, a Reddit user claims that the violent homeless man attempted to shove an innocent individual waiting to board the train onto the tracks.

Independent journalist and filmmaker Mike Cernovich shared a viral tweet containing the revelation from various New York City subway passengers years ago to avoid Neely at all costs.

10 year old Reddit thread discussing the subway psycho, multiple horror stories. Reddit will delete this asap. But check the dates and see for yourself. https://t.co/WpcL3KNiul — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 5, 2023

In recent years, the Michael Jackson impersonator no longer performed “beat it” on the subway but was known as a violent and mentally ill man who often threatened others, Law Officer reported.

The case remains under investigation.