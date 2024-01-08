Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida charter school teacher is facing charges after 28 sex videos of her and a former eighth-grade student were discovered on his phone, according to court records.

Marie Jo Gordo was identified as the criminal defendant. She is charged with sexually exploiting a minor after several of the incidents that allegedly happened in 2023 were recorded on cellphones, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

In September 2023, an alarmed parent notified the Orange County Sheriff’s Office that her underage son was engaged in a sexual relationship with his former teacher, court records revealed.

Law enforcement authorities subsequently reviewed the boy’s phone and discovered 28 videos that depicted the student engaging in sexual activity with a woman who was his 8th-grade teacher in 2019.

Investigators with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the minor in October. He confirmed that he had a sexual relationship with Gordo, which took place between June 2023 and September 2023. They engaged in sexual activity at multiple hotels throughout Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

One video “appeared to be inside a vehicle.” Another video showed them “near and/or before a mirror,” the criminal complaint said, according to WESH-TV.

The complaint also noted that Gordo, who was first arrested in October, was the student’s “religious ambassador.”

Investigators said Gordo resigned from an unspecified charter school in Orange County in June before gaining employment at another school as an art teacher.

On Wednesday, she was indicted on three counts of sexually exploiting a minor, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Gordo was arraigned Thursday and confined to jail, the Western Journal reported.

