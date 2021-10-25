Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















Florida is going all in recruiting cops to the sunshine state. Over the weekend, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a $5000 bonus to lateral recruits, saying that “in Florida, not only are we going to want to protect the law enforcement and all the jobs, we are actively working to recruit out-of-state law enforcement because we do have needs in our police and sheriff’s departments.”

“These people we’ve been hailing as heroes, the nurses we’ve said have been heroes, this whole time they’ve been working day in and day out,” DeSantis said during the interview. “They couldn’t do their job on Zoom, they had to be there and they did it, and they did it with honor and integrity,” DeSantis reiterated.

The announcement comes after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the “Be A Florida Hero” initiative to aid various Florida law enforcement agencies in the recruitment of highly qualified law enforcement candidates. The website includes a list of Florida’s law enforcement agencies and provides information on how potential law enforcement officers can be a Florida hero by becoming a Florida law enforcement professional.

According to the website, www.beafloridahero.com, It is the Attorney General’s goal to make Florida the #1 state in the nation for recruitment and retention of highly qualified law enforcement professionals.