TAMPA, Fla. — Police officers in Florida fatally shot a man who fired at them during a late night traffic stop, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers stopped a white Chevrolet Impala in a Tampa neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fox 10 reported. The nature of the detention was not provided.

The driver, later identified as Jonas Joseph, 26, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at officers, police said. As a result, officers returned fire, killing the man, law enforcement authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT