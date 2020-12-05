An Atlantic Beach (FL) man was arrested Thursday after police said he was caught on video putting feces in mailboxes.
Andrew Stelzmann, 62, was booked into the Duval County Jail and charged with criminal mischief and stalking, the Atlantic Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post.
CBS 47 report that police received complaints from multiple people about Stelzmann putting feces in mail boxes along with leaving obscene letters with drawings.
Steltzman was caught after a neighbor took video of him in the act.
