A fugitive who shot a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand during a traffic stop two weeks ago was killed early Friday during a gunfight with U.S. marshals in New York City that left two of the officers wounded.

ABC News reports that two deputy marshals were shot at 5:30 a.m. in a Bronx apartment as they attempted to arrest Andre Sterling, age 35.

One Marshall was struck in the leg and another was struck in his arm and leg, according to federal officials.

Sterling was killed in the shootout and his gun was recovered at the scene.

A second man in the apartment was arrested.

Sterling was wanted for the November 20th shooting of a trooper during a late-night traffic stop in Hyannis, on Cape Cod.

Trooper John Lennon, 28, was hospitalized for several days after a round went through his right hand and appeared to have struck his ballistic vest.

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said the deputies were executing a fugitive warrant his office issued for Sterling when they were confronted with gunfire.

There was a national alert sent out advising law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Sterling and that he was “armed and dangerous.”

“At a time of constant, opportunistic, and absurd anti-police rhetoric, this is today’s reminder of the sacrifices law enforcement officers make every day to keep us safe,” Lelling said in a statement.

Three marshals with the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force took fire as soon as they entered the Bronx home where they believed Sterling was located, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.