MAITLAND, Fla. — A Holocaust Museum in Florida has sparked controversy after opening up an exhibit to honor George Floyd, whose custodial death earlier this year sparked months of violent riots and looting across the United States.

“A new exhibit at the Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center in Maitland features powerful and inspiring photos taken in the wake of George Floyd’s death,” Orlando 6 reported. The man behind the photographs in the exhibit, John Nolter, went to the location where Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police officers to take pictures of people reacting to his death.

Lisa Bachman, Assistant Executive Director of The Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida, said in a statement: “You don’t just see this exhibit. You feel it. The expressions and thoughts of each person photographed tells a story that has a very universal message. It is one that can heal and bring us together. It shows us we are not alone in our thinking.”

Online, news that the museum had opened an exhibit to honor Floyd sparked outrage, with many commenting that it was disrespectful to victims of the Holocaust, Daily Wire reported.

Ezra Levant, founder of Rebel News, wrote: “George Floyd is added to a Holocaust museum? That trivializes and distorts the Holocaust and its six million Jewish victims. And it grotesquely implies that American police are Nazis.”

Radio host Dan O’Donnell wrote: “A Holocaust museum added a George Floyd exhibit because we live in a world of idiots where words no longer have meaning.”

Columnist Caroline Glick wrote: “The Florida Holocaust museum at a JCC in Orlando has taken a huge step towards transforming the annihilation of European Jewry into a farce. This is a travesty, an insult to the Jewish people throughout history. And I fear it is just a taste of the madness to come.”

Former British politician Martin Daubney wrote: “Unbelievable: the Holocaust Museum in Maitland, Florida has added a George Floyd section To align Floyd’s tragic death with the massacre of 6million Jews is hugely insensitive But it’s also political: it positions police as Nazis. Awful decision. There absolutely is a place for this photographic memorial to Floyd. The images have merit, its creator is well-intentioned & America is a free country. But not at this location. That’s all I’m saying. It’s politicising and positioning is all wrong.”

Floyd’s autopsy and toxicology reports documented that his breathing difficulty was not by a knee on his neck or pressure on his back, but by the fact that he had a lethal dose of Fentanyl in his bloodstream. In fact, the Fentanyl that he had ingested was nearly four times the lethal limit, Law Officer reported.

Floyd’s blood draw at the hospital established the presence of “Fentanyl 11 ng/mL” (nanograms per mL), among other drugs. The toxicology reports says, “Signs associated with fentanyl toxicity include severe respiratory depression, seizures, hypotension, coma and death. In fatalities from fentanyl, blood concentrations are variable and have been reported as low as 3 ng/mL.”

Similarly, the toxicology report also disclosed the presence of methamphetamine, which states, “capable of causing hallucinations, aggressive behavior and irrational reactions” as well as “restlessness, confusion, hallucinations, circulatory collapse and convulsions.”

The original autopsy report disclosed no physical injuries that could account for Floyd’s death.

Law Officer believes the Holocaust and George Floyd’s custodial overdose death are incomparable and a complete disrespect to the Jewish people who suffered at the hands of Nazi’s.