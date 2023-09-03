Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Black Rock City, Nevada – Burning Man attendees are being told to shelter in place and conserve resources amid heavy flooding in the area. After a half inch of rain fell on the festival site on Friday, vehicles became stuck and unable to leave or enter the area.

One attendee told Law Officer that “the sand turned to concrete” rather quickly once the rain started.

Some attendees made it out of the area but according to sources that spoke exclusively to Law Officer, the vast majority own attendees are “stuck in the festival” while all activities have been stopped.

Those left behind have been told to “shelter in place” and conserve their resources. They will be permitted to leave the area on Tuesday.

Organizers for the festival posted on X that the airport and entrance of Black Rock City, Nevada, where the event is held, are both closed.

60,000 people stuck at burning man and it’s not looking good. There is limited food and water and toilets and showers beginning to fail. They need at least four days for it to dry out as it’s too muddy to leave. They are stuck. pic.twitter.com/BTeKOvu83o — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) September 2, 2023

“The gate and airport in and out of Black Rock City remain closed. Ingress and egress are halted until further notice. No driving is permitted except emergency vehicles. If you are in BRC, conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space. More updates to come,” the organizers tweeted.

Almost one-half inch of rain fell at the festival site on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, with more rain being forecast.