New York City’s First Lady Chirlane McCray recently described a world in which police didn’t patrol city streets as “a utopia,” but said it’s probably not likely any time soon.
According to the Daily News, McCray, the wife of Mayor de Blasio, made the comments to Time magazine just days after Minnesota lawmakers vowed to dismantle the Minneapolis police department.
De Blasio also held out hope for a cop-less future, but agreed it’s unrealistic.
“Could the human race evolve to a point where no guardians, no structures are needed? I guess in theory, but I don’t see that in the future we’re going to live the next few generations,” he said. “You’re going to have police in New York City because it is needed for safety, but that doesn’t mean you can’t change policing.”
