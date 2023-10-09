Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MARYVILLE, Tenn. – In a much anticipated move, firearm manufacturer Smith & Wesson officially relocated its headquarters from Democrat-led Massachusetts to Republican-led Tennessee.

Smith & Wesson President and CEO Mark Smith acknowledged state gun laws as well as his close work with local leaders as being responsible for the move to Tennessee. He described the relocation as “seamless,” reported Fox Business.

Massachusetts has some of the most strict gun laws in the U.S., while Tennessee has expanded firearm laws in recent years, including approving permitless carry in 2021.

“From where I stand, the next 170 years of Smith & Wesson are looking pretty good,” Smith said Saturday, according to The Daily Times. “It is something special here in Tennessee.”

In October 2021 when the projected move was first announced, Smith provided a list of reasons for relocating to Tennessee, Law Officer reported at the time.

Support for the Second Amendment

Business friendly environment

Quality of life for employees

Cost of living and affordability

Access to higher education institutions

Availability of qualified labor for its operations and headquarter functions

Favorable location for efficiency of distribution

Initially, Smith & Wesson was established in Connecticut in 1852. However, the firearm manufacturer soon moved its headquarters to Springfield, Massachusetts. Now, they call Maryville, Tennessee, home after holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday at its new 650,000-square foot headquarters.

The National Rifle Association was quick to offer its praise of the move.

“Congratulations to Smith & Wesson on their grand opening in Tennessee. This move is a testament to their enduring legacy, their commitment to firearm excellence, and to the importance of preserving America’s gun industry and Second Amendment rights in a fair environment,” NRA Executive Director of Advancement Tyler Schropp told Fox News Digital.

“Representing millions of NRA members and gun owners, the NRA was proud to be the tip of the spear for the passage and enactment of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act that saved America’s firearm industry,” Schropp continued, citing the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act that prevents firearm manufacturers from being held liable if products are used to commit a crime.