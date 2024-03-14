Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

OAKDALE, Minn. – Just weeks after three first responders were shot and killed during a standoff while responding to a domestic situation in Burnsville, an eerily similar scene played out in Oakdale, Minn., overnight Monday to Tuesday.

Just before 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Oakdale officers were called to a domestic dispute near the 100 block of Greystone Avenue. Police located the vehicle involved in the dispatch and began trailing it, according to dispatch audio.

The vehicle took off from officers who aired that there was a female in the passenger seat with her hands up. The dispatcher relayed that information indicated that the female was being threatened by a party with a gun.

Police continued to follow the vehicle until it pulled up to the apparent residence involved in the call. An officer then shouted over the air, “shots fired, shots fired, get us armor here dispatch, ASAP.”

Another officer indicated that shots were being fired out of a window and yelled at others to take cover. Another officer ordered everyone to take cover behind their vehicles as police indicated that shots continued to be fired.

Police then indicated that the female involved in the incident was in the backyard holding a baby. Police were able to get the female to safety as they called for overhead help from a State Patrol flight operator and requested a sniper to respond to the scene.

Further dispatch audio indicated that the officers who were sheltering behind vehicles in the front of the residence were eventually able to get to safety with the assistance of armored equipment. A “Code Red” alert was requested by police to be sent to the surrounding neighborhood advising residents to shelter in place. Several responders from SWAT, a negotiator team, and other agencies began responding to the scene.

Information was aired that the female victim told police that the suspect claimed he was “ready to die tonight, and he wouldn’t go back to prison.”

The standoff continued as radio dispatches went to an encrypted channel at about 11:30 p.m.

The city of Oakdale posted a press release on Tuesday detailing what transpired during the ordeal and confirmed that a suspect had been arrested:

“Just before 10:00 p.m. on March 11, 2024, Oakdale officers were called to a domestic dispute near the 100 block of Greystone Avenue. The 911 caller expressed concern that the male involved had a gun and had threatened the female with it in the past. While en route to the address, officers located a vehicle they believed to be occupied by the involved parties and attempted a traffic stop near 10th Street and Hadley Avenue. The driver fled from officers, leading them on a brief pursuit before stopping at a residence on the 100 block of Greystone Avenue. Immediately upon exiting the vehicle, the male driver, later identified as 25-year-old Devione Leeante Malone of St. Paul, began shooting at officers. At least one Oakdale police officer exchanged gunfire as Malone fled into the home where he continued to fire at officers before barricading himself inside. Law enforcement immediately secured the area, evacuating nearby homes. A female passenger and infant inside the vehicle were located unharmed and ushered to safety by police. Resources from multiple jurisdictions responded to assist at the scene, where four Oakdale officers were unable to safely retreat due to incoming gunfire. Law enforcement in armored vehicles responded to help safely extricate the officers, all of whom remain physically unharmed. After hours of attempted contact with the suspect, Malone surrendered to police just after 12:30 a.m. Malone remains in custody at the Washington County Jail on multiple felony charges, including felony assault, possession of a firearm by person convicted with a crime or violence, and domestic abuse no contact order violation. Charges may be added as the investigation continues. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is handling the use of force investigation while the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is managing the criminal investigation. Oakdale Police Department is grateful for the assistance of the Washington County SWAT Team, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, St. Paul Police Department SWAT Team, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Woodbury Police Department, Cottage Grove Police Department, and all other neighboring agencies who responded to assist. More information will be released when it becomes available.”

A search of Minnesota court records shows that Malone has a lengthy history of convictions in at least five cases involving violent crimes. The convictions include charges of fourth-degree assault on correctional employees in two of the cases, third-degree assault with substantial bodily harm, first-degree assault involving great bodily harm, and first-degree arson. The cases stretch back to at least 2016 when Malone was just 17 years old, and several other violent crime charges were dismissed in several of the cases, records show.

Malone also has at least two recently charged active cases involving violent crimes in Washington County. One case involves felony charges of first-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling, threats of violence, and assault on police that stems from a Dec. 14 incident at the same address where Monday’s standoff occurred. The other case involves an extension of that incident, in which Malone is charged with three counts of assault on correctional employees for attacking a correctional officer (CO) at the Washington County Jail during booking. Malone then spit in the faces of the first CO and another CO who attempted to restrain Malone.

Malone posted $1,000 bond and was released from custody on Jan. 5, records show.

Malone is prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of his past convictions and by order in the pending cases.

Malone was scheduled to appear in court in both of those cases on Wednesday, March 13, prior to his arrest during the standoff, and records show the court appearances were still scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Alpha News will continue to follow developments and formal charges in the case.

