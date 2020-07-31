Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death in 2015 for carrying out the April 15, 2013 attack at the marathon finish line with his older brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who died in a shootout with police after a manhunt.

The marathon bombing killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

Tsarnaev’s lawyers had been trying to overturn his death sentence, arguing that it was impossible to find a fair jury in Boston because the explosions traumatized the region.

Many of the charges Tsarnaev was convicted on were upheld by the appeals court, but on those death-eligible counts, the court ordered a new penalty-phase trial.

As a result, Tsarnaev could again be sentenced to death, but the government must first decide whether it wants to pursue capital punishment.

The Justice Department now has the option of asking the entire “en banc” appeals court in Boston to hear the appeal or the DOJ could ask the Supreme Court to review the case.

The three judges who issued the decision were: Juan Torruella, a Reagan appointee who dissented in part; Rogeriee Thompson, an Obama appointee who wrote the opinion; and William Kayatta, who is also an Obama appointee.

Fox News reached out to the US Attorney’s office, and they said they are reviewing the opinion and will have more to say in the coming weeks.