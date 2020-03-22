Extremist groups, including neo-Nazis and other white supremacists, are encouraging members who contract novel coronavirus disease to spread the contagion to cops and Jews, according to intelligence gathered by the FBI.

ABC News reported on the threat, which was obtained from FBI’s New York office.

The intelligence report said that “members of extremist groups are encouraging one another to spread the virus, if contracted, through bodily fluids and personal interactions.”

The FBI alert went out on Thursday, telling police agencies that extremists want their followers to try to use spray bottles to spread bodily fluids to cops on the street. The extremists are also directing followers to spread the disease to Jews by going “any place they may be congregated, to include markets, political offices, businesses and places of worship.”

The internet is a tool used by white supremacists and there has been chatter for weeks that blames Jews and Jewish leaders for both the coronavirus and the global response, including the shut down of all but essential government functions in places like New York, New Jersey and California.

The targeting of law enforcement by White Supremacists is nothing new to law enforcement and this latest threat reveals them to be the cowards that they really are.