A supervising FBI official who GOP lawmakers say buried the investigation of Hunter Biden’s evidence-laced laptop before the 2020 election resigned last week and was reportedly escorted from headquarters.

Timothy Thibault, an assistant special agent in charge, was seen leaving the building Friday, sources told The Washington Times.

Thibault previously demonstrated his bias by posting anti-Trump messages on social media, the Daily Wire reported.

Miranda Devine originally broke the laptop story for the New York Post—a feature barred by Twitter for several weeks. In a tweet she said, “FBI DC agent Timothy Thibault who buried #LaptopFromHell leaves FBI.”

“Accused also of purging unvaxxed staff he suspected of Trumpism,” Devine continued. “Also purged anyone who attend J6 Trump rally. This is why Dems love J6 and vax mandates. Assists the purge.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) commented on Thibault’s unceremonious departure.

“Mr. Thibault’s blatant partisanship undermined the work and reputation of the FBI,” Grassley told the Washington Times. “This type of bias in high-profile investigations casts a shadow over all of the bureau’s work that he was involved in, which ranged from opening an investigation into Trump based on liberal news articles to shutting down investigative activity into Hunter Biden that was based on verified information.”

Former FBI assistant special agent in charge Timothy Thibault.

Last week, Law Officer reported that Whistleblowers were coming forward saying FBI agents were barred by their bosses from investigating Biden’s damning laptop prior to the presidential election.

Several people with information reportedly told Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) that FBI bosses told field agents they would not allow a laptop probe as to unduly influence the election.

Revelations from the abandoned laptop, which were also censored by social media companies and liberal news outlets, paint the president’s son as a confused drug-dependent, degenerate susceptible to bribes and coercion.

“After the FBI obtained the Hunter Biden laptop from the Wilmington, DE computer shop, these whistleblowers stated that local FBI leadership told employees, ‘you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop,’” Johnson wrote in the letter sent last week to Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

According to Johnson, the whistleblowers are “individuals with knowledge of the FBI’s apparent corruption” who had reached out to his office.