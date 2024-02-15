Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

discovered a father, mother and 4-year-old twin boys dead inside a multi-million dollar San Mateo home on Monday, in what appears to be a murder suicide, KTVU reported.

The father, identified as Anand Sujith Henry, 37, formerly worked as an engineer with Meta. He allegedly killed his sons and fatally shot his data scientist wife, Alice Benzinger, 38, in a bathtub before turning the gun on himself, sources told the news outlet.

Henry and Benzinger were found dead inside the residence with gunshot wounds inside one of the bathrooms Monday morning after police were called for a welfare check. A loaded 9mm handgun was located nearby, authorities confirmed.

Their twin boys were were found dead inside one of the five bedrooms in the home, the New York Post reported.

Though a cause of death for the two young boys has not been released, it is believed the children were either smothered, strangled, or given a lethal overdose since there was no sign of outward trauma to their bodies, sources told NBC Bay Area.

Law enforcement authorities discovered the couple and their children dead on Monday. ( Facebook – Alice Benziger)

“Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public, as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home,” the San Mateo Police Department said in a statement.

“This investigation continues as detectives work to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and family members and determine a possible motive.”