CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – A former deputy in Georgia has been arrested for fatally shooting the father of her unborn child earlier this month. The homicide occurred while the man was visiting the apartment of his “girlfriend,” according to reports.

Jovaa Jackson, 31, was arrested for killing 28-year-old Terell Douglas, according to court records. She is facing charges that include one count each of malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and stalking in connection with the slaying.

Jackson resigned from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office less than a week before the fatal shooting, Law&Crime reported. She had been with the sheriff’s office since October 2015 and in March 2019 was awarded the office’s “Employee of the Month” award. Nevertheless, she reportedly resigned in disgrace.

The Clayton County Police Department said officers responded June 4 at about 8 p.m. regarding a shooting outside a residence located in the 1200 block of Southlake Cove Court in Jonesboro, according to a press release.

The department provided the following overview:

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Terell Douglas (28), near the entrance of an apartment door with a gunshot wound. Mr. Douglas was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The investigation revealed Terell Douglas and Jovaa Jackson (31) were in a relationship, and Mr. Douglas was the father of her unborn child. Witnesses advised Mr. Douglas was visiting a friend in the 1200th block of Southlake Cove Court when Jovaa Jackson arrived at the location. An argument immediately ensued after Ms. Jackson arrived on scene. The verbal altercation turned deadly when Ms. Jackson produced a handgun and shot Mr. Douglas. Ms. Jackson immediately fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival. Clayton County Police Detectives immediately obtained warrants for Jovaa Jackson for Malice Murder, Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Stalking. Javaa Jackson turned herself in to the Clayton County Police Department on June 6, 2023. Ms. Jackson turned over the weapon she used during the murder to detectives.

According to a CCPD incident report, Douglas was visiting his “girlfriend” at the apartment, not just a “friend.” Her name was redacted from the report, Law&Crime noted.

“The girlfriend of Douglas, [redacted], stated that Douglas was outside arguing with his baby momma and things started to escalate. [Redacted] stated that she closed the door when she seen [sic] the suspect pull a gun,” the incident report reads. “[Redacted] stated that when she came back outside, Douglas was laying down on the ground shot and the suspect called 911 while applying pressure to his wound.”

While several witnesses said Jackson provided some assistance to the critically injured Douglas, she fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, before later surrendering.

Jackson “resigned in lieu of termination” on May 31. She was the subject of a misconduct investigation by the agency’s Office of Professional Standards, WAGA-TV reported.

Following her arrest, Jackson was booked at the Clayton County Jail. She is being held without bond, according to online jail records. She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing June 26.